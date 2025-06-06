Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.7% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

SCHE opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

