Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Stake Raised by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,105 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up about 8.6% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 0.58% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 356,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 131,895 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

CGCP stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0921 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

