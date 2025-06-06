Curat Global LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,164,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,246,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $86,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,523.90. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $7,839,343.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,131.04. This trade represents a 45.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,818 shares of company stock worth $20,994,769. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:KR opened at $66.15 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.