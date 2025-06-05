KWB Wealth Grows Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

KWB Wealth boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,538,000 after buying an additional 2,158,009 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,890,000 after buying an additional 1,464,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after buying an additional 1,191,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,482,000 after buying an additional 4,947,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,479,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after buying an additional 994,800 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

