Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $23.04 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $372.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.93 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

