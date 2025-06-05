Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 86.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $130.01 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.81 billion, a PE ratio of 684.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.31.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,894,925 shares of company stock valued at $369,820,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

