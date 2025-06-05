iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Lessened by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average is $116.85. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.3629 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.