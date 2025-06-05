Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Decreased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,854,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $109,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $237,244,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $10,757,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $766.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $640.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.89. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $769.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 price objective (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $4,431,960.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,119,224.70. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. The trade was a 99.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,804 shares of company stock worth $138,081,963. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

