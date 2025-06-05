Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,244 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $547.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

