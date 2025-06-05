Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 4,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $623.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

