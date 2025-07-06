Drake & Associates LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average of $148.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.41.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

