California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Critical Analysis

California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A Prosperity Bancshares 27.69% 6.81% 1.27%

Volatility and Risk

California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.44, indicating that its stock price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Prosperity Bancshares 0 6 10 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for California International Bank, N.A. and Prosperity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $83.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.67%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Prosperity Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California International Bank, N.A. $5.09 million 2.63 N/A N/A N/A Prosperity Bancshares $1.17 billion 5.98 $479.39 million $5.25 14.04

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats California International Bank, N.A. on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California International Bank, N.A.

(Get Free Report)

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

