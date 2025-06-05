KWB Wealth Trims Stock Position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

KWB Wealth lowered its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 768,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,390 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 339,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 285,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000.

Get Franklin FTSE China ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE China ETF Price Performance

FLCH stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $176.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.