Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $848,019,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Southern by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,527 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 11,230.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,965 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,679,000 after buying an additional 1,162,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,985.28. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

