Trinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $293.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.39 and its 200 day moving average is $286.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

