Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 27.1% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.39 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.67. The firm has a market cap of $369.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

