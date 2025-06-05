Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,525,000. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $227.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

