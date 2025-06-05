Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.0% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,040,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Wall Street Zen cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4%

SPGI opened at $514.20 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.49 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.04. The firm has a market cap of $157.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

