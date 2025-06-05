Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1,629.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,019,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $315,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Southern by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,527 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 11,230.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,965 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,985.28. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

