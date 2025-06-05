Thrive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $208.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

