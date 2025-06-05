Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO stock opened at $403.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.50 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

