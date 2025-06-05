Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 834 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

