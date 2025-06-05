Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zoetis by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,834,000 after acquiring an additional 279,092 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,770. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,188 shares of company stock worth $367,289. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.75.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $164.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

