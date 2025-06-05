Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 8,529 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 195,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.4%

Shares of IEFA opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $83.53.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

