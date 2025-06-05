Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $280.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

