Thrive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

