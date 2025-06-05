Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $287.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

