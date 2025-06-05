Iams Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Iams Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $310.90 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $211.54 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.54. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.