Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

