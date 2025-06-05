KWB Wealth Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KWB Wealth lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

