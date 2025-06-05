Diligent Investors LLC Sells 849 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 40,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:DUK opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

