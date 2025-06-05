Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,712 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,712 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 914,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 40,346 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 2,468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 559,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

