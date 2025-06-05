Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 1,151 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $113.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.75. The firm has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.