Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $974,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $316,257,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $239,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 14,608.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after purchasing an additional 889,286 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $138.87 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

