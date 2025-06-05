Retireful LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Retireful LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Retireful LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after buying an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $82.32 and a one year high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

