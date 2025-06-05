ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 8524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital raised ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSE. Robert Bosch GmbH bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Featured Stories

