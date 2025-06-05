NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.03, but opened at $34.85. NuScale Power shares last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 8,660,113 shares.

SMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. CLSA set a $41.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 2.00.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,089.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clayton Scott sold 10,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $168,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,272.70. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $26,511.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,632.92. This represents a 56.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,774 shares of company stock worth $2,780,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NuScale Power by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

