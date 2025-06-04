ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 174 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 112,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 96,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 782,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7,327.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,621,000 after acquiring an additional 602,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

