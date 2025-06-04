ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

