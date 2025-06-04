Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Séché Environnement Price Performance
SECVY stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. Séché Environnement has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $20.75.
Séché Environnement Company Profile
