Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Séché Environnement Price Performance

SECVY stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. Séché Environnement has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Séché Environnement Company Profile

Séché Environnement SA engages in the management, recovery, and treatment of waste products for industrial and corporate customers, and local authorities in France and internationally. The company provides industrial waste management for hazardous and non-hazardous wastes; household waste management; medical waste treatment solutions; total waste management; rehabilitation of polluted sites and soil; regeneration, purification, and chemical synthesis; and industrial water treatment solutions.

