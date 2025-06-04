1,630 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after buying an additional 1,570,144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 23,923.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after buying an additional 728,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,162,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $264.40 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.85.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Melius Research raised Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.15.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

