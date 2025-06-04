ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Up 33.7% in May

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 2.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 6,003.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 99,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

ITOCHU stock opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $79.12 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.84.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.

