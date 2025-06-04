Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 10,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 34.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 729,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 99,384 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $833,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market cap of $509.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.85. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.95% and a negative net margin of 146.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAPR. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

