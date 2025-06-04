Top Medical Stocks To Watch Now – June 1st

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device producers, and healthcare service providers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms that research, develop, produce, and distribute medical products or deliver patient care. Performance of medical stocks often reflects factors such as drug approval pipelines, regulatory changes, and broader health industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,265,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,348. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $273.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $15.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $738.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,102,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,718. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $776.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $699.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

REGN stock traded down $112.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,307,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,463. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $584.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $485.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

