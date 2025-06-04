Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,270 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $513.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.