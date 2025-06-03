Versant Capital Management Inc Has $135,000 Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Post were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Post by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Post Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE POST opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.50. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.