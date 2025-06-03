Kwmg LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.5% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

