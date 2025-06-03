Kwmg LLC Reduces Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kwmg LLC decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $161.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 48.96%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

