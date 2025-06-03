RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 465,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,299 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFLV. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,840,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,670 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,316,000 after buying an additional 1,609,219 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,772,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,291,000 after buying an additional 454,810 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,633,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,078,000 after buying an additional 123,618 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,240,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,282,000 after buying an additional 182,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

