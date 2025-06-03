83,239 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 886.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $105.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.